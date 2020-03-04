Play

Clemens went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Clemens is likely headed for another season in the minors after reaching Double-A late last year, but the 23-year-old has made his mark with the big clubs when given a chance this spring. He's slashing a robust .417/.500/.667 through six Grapefruit League games and could be a prospect to keep an eye on this year if he continues to hit in the minors.

