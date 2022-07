Clemens went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson (head) returned recently and is seeing regular run at first base, but Clemens has now started at second and third in the past few days. He's gone deep three times over his past seven contests, so while he might not have a clear path to playing time at first, the 26-year-old could carve out a utility role if he keeps hitting for power.