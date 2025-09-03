Manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that Vierling (oblique) has begun a hitting progression but isn't yet ready to head out on a rehab assignment, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. "He's taking indoor swings and still doing some defensive work. He's just not full-go yet," Hinch said. "Given the time of year and the nature of the injury, a setback would likely end his season, so we have to be very careful."

Detroit still remains hopeful that Vierling will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, but he'll likely need to head out on a rehab assignment within the next week or two for a return to the big-league roster to become realistic. Due to a shoulder injury suffered in spring training in addition to his left oblique strain, Vierling has played in just 31 games for Detroit this season, slashing .239/.310/.307 with one home run and two stolen bases across 100 plate appearances.