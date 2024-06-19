Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Vierling had made 13 consecutive starts and the Tigers are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, so the 27-year-old is presumably just getting some routine maintenance. With Vierling on the bench, the Tigers will open up a spot in the starting outfield for Akil Baddoo, who will man left and bat eighth.