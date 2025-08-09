Vierling appeared as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Vierling pinch hit for Kerry Carpenter in the eighth inning to face Los Angeles lefty Reid Detmers, and the former promptly launched a home run to erase a 5-3 deficit. While Vierling has struggled for much of the season, he has been better lately with a .273 batting average over his last 15 games. The veteran should continue to see regular time in center field with Parker Meadows (quad) on the injured list, and it appears that his bat is starting to come around.