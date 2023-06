Vierling is starting in right field and batting first in Saturday's game against the Twins.

With Zach McKinstry on the bench, the Tigers will turn to Vierling in the leadoff spot. The latter has consecutive three-hit games, pushing his season batting average to .268, and he could see more opportunities at the top of the order if he stays hot at the plate. Vierling has also chipped in four stolen bases this season, though he has been caught stealing five times.