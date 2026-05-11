Vierling went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Kansas City.

Vierling's lone hit was an impactful one, as he laced a two-out, two-RBI double off the wall in the second inning, advancing to third base on a Kyle Isbel error. Over the past seven games, Vierling has tallied four extra-base hits. His season numbers remain pedestrian, however, as he is slashing .217/.282/.380 with two homers, 17 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base across 33 games.