Vierling will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Though he'll be filling in for a resting Wenceel Perez in the series finale, Vierling could be encroaching on Parker Meadows' role as the Tigers' preferred option in center field. Since returning from the injured list June 28, Vierling had been spelling the lefty-hitting Meadows against left-handed pitching, but Vierling also received the nod over Meadows in two of the Tigers' previous four matchups with righties. Vierling has gone just 4-for-25 with a 6:6 BB:K in eight games since being activated, so he'll likely need to raise his performance before fully overtaking Meadows, who owns a lowly .565 OPS for the season but brings better defense to the table.