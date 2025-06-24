Tigers' Matt Vierling: Recovered from illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vierling (shoulder) will be in the lineup Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo after being scratched Sunday due to an illness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Vierling had his rehab assignment slowed by the ailment but will return to game action after just a few days. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-20 through five games of the rehab assignment and may not be far off from rejoining the big-league roster.
