The Tigers reinstated Vierling (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start in center field and bat seventh against the Twins on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vierling has appeared in just four major-league games this season due to right shoulder inflammation, which has led to two separate stints on the injured list. He played in seven games for Triple-A Toledo during his latest rehab outing, going 6-for-29 (.207) with four runs scored and two RBI, but he's shown enough to make his way back to the majors and will start in the outfield in his return. Trey Sweeney was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move to make room on the 26-man roster for Vierling.