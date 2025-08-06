Vierling went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Batting second for just the second time this season, Vierling responded with his first multi-hit performance of the year. The veteran, who's only managed to appear in 28 games so far as he's dealt with a handful of injuries, has struggled to get his bat going. Despite some struggles at the plate, Vierling offers plenty of defensive versatility for Detroit, so he should continue to see ample playing time at a handful of positions. At the moment, he's primarily playing center field with Parker Meadows (quad) on the injured list.