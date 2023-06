Vierling went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Twins.

Vierling also got picked off when he left too early trying to steal second base, but it was a positive night overall. He started in center field before shifting over to right when Jake Marisnick entered as a defensive replacement. With Riley Greene (fibula) out, Vierling should remain a lineup staple most days. Even when Greene eventually returns, Vierling figures to be the top option in right.