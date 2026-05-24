Tigers' Matt Vierling: Three hits in day game

Vierling went 3-for-4 with one RBI in a 5-3 loss to the Orioles in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Vierling had gone five contests without a multi-hit effort, though he had a home run and three walks in that span. The outfielder has struggled to string together consistent performances at the plate this season. He's batting .217 with a .668 OPS, four home runs, 21 RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and two stolen bases over 146 plate appearances. He has a clear path to at-bats as long as the Tigers are missing Parker Meadows (arm), Javier Baez (ankle) and Kerry Carpenter (shoulder).