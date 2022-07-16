Fulmer (2-4) allowed two runs on two hits while retiring two batters and took the loss Friday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out one.

Fulmer has been good this season but the righty didn't have his best stuff Friday, allowing an earned run for the first time in his last six outings. Fulmer actually made it through all of June without allowing an earned run, and he still has a strong 2.38 ERA for the year despite the hiccup. The 29-year-old should remain one of Detroit's better relief options in front of closer Gregory Soto.