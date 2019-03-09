Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Velocity remains down

Fulmer was mostly sitting in the 89-91 mph range with his fastball in his Grapefruit League start Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer allowed two runs and struck out three over three innings in the outing, and he now has a 7.88 ERA this spring. The 25-year-old previously said he's confident his velocity will ramp up closer to the start of the regular season. Fulmer averaged 95.8 mph on his fastball in 2018 and it will be worth monitoring his radar readings in his next handful of starts.