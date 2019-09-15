Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Cabrera (knee) will sit as expected Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cabrera left Saturday's game with knee soreness, an extension of the chronic knee problems he's expected to deal with for the remainder of his career. He was reportedly due for a scheduled day off regardless of the injury Sunday. Christin Stewart will be the designated hitter in his absence.

