The Tigers activated Cabrera (biceps) from the 10-day injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. He'll start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Royals.

After missing two weeks with the strained left biceps, Cabrera demonstrated enough progress over the last few days to gain clearance to rejoin the lineup. Though he'll be manning first base in his first game back from the IL, Cabrera is expected to see the bulk of his starts at designated hitter moving forward. Prior to being shut down with the injury, the 38-year-old slashed .125/.222/.292 with one home run in 27 plate appearances.