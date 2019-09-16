Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in action

Cabrera (knee) returns to the lineup Monday against the Orioles.

The knee issue that forced Cabrera to elave Saturday's game was evidently not particularly serious, as he's back in action following just a one-game absence. He's expected to battle a chronic problem in his right knee for the rest of his career, though, so expect many similar absences in the future.

