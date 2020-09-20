Cabrera (illness) is back in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
The Tigers scratched Cabrera's from Saturday's lineup with a non-COVID related illness, but he appeared off the bench in that game and is feeling well enough to return to the starting nine against Carlos Carrasco and company. Cabrera is under contract for several more years, but he's an afterthought in fantasy at this point as he's not even hitting for the same kind of empty batting average he provided the prior two seasons (.232/.324/.356).
