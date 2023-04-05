Cabrera will sit Wednesday versus the Astros.
As expected, Cabrera will retreat to the bench Wednesday after he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's victory. Kerry Carpenter will take over at designated hitter while Matt Vierling enters the lineup in right field and bats third in the series-finale.
