Cabrera (biceps) won't be activated from the injured list Saturday but could return for Sunday's game against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera has been on the 10-day injured list since April 11 due to a left biceps strain, but the team has been hopeful that he'll be able to return over the weekend. While he won't be available for Saturday's matchup, manager A.J. Hinch didn't rule Cabrera out for Sunday's series finale. Prior to his absence, Cabrera slashed .125/.222/.292 with a home run and three RBI in seven games.