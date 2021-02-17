Cabrera has been doing defensive drills during the offseason and could play some at first base this season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera is unlikely to take on a regular role at first, as the 37-year-old exclusively served as the designated hitter during the shortened 2020 season. The veteran made 26 appearances at first in 2019, his and the team's last full season. Renato Nunez and Jeimer Candelario will likely absorb most of the playing time at the position, but Cabrera wants to show that he's more than just a DH as his career winds down.