Cabrera (biceps) took live batting practice Friday and could be activated from the injured list Saturday or Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 38-year-old has been taking batting practice throughout the week, but he's now on the cusp of being activated after facing living pitching. Cabrera was struggling to begin the season with a .514 OPS through seven games before landing on the injured list with the biceps injury.