Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Day off Sunday

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Cabrera has a seven-game hit streak in which he is 12-for-26 with one double and one home run, but he'll receive a breather in the series finale. Jeimer Candelario will serve as the designated hitter while John Hicks (illness) starts at first base.

