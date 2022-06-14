site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 14, 2022
2:59 pm ET
Cabrera will sit Tuesday against the White Sox.
Cabrera owns a .568 OPS thus far in June and hasn't managed a single extra-base hit in 11 games this month. Austin Meadows will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Victor Reyes stepping into Meadows' usual spot in right field.
