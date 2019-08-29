Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Downplays biceps injury

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians but took batting practice and indicated his sore left biceps is feeling better, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The veteran also relayed that he won't require an MRI for the arm injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the final two games of the series with Cleveland. Manager Ron Gardenhire isn't expected to make Cabrera available as a pinch hitter Thursday, but assuming the 36-year-old shows continued improvement heading into the weekend, he could check back into the lineup as soon as Friday against the Twins.