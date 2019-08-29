Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Downplays biceps injury
Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians but took batting practice and indicated his sore left biceps is feeling better, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The veteran also relayed that he won't require an MRI for the arm injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the final two games of the series with Cleveland. Manager Ron Gardenhire isn't expected to make Cabrera available as a pinch hitter Thursday, but assuming the 36-year-old shows continued improvement heading into the weekend, he could check back into the lineup as soon as Friday against the Twins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...