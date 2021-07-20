Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and five RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Cabrera delivered a vintage performance, with a bases-clearing double in the third inning putting the Tigers up 6-0 in a game they'd win 14-0. The veteran is still far from the dominant slugger he once was, but he's at least riding a modest three-game hitting streak and is capable of putting together nice box scores from time to time, though fantasy managers should keep their expectations tempered the rest of the season.