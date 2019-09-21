Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in one in short start

Cabrera went 1-for-2 with an RBI before getting lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Friday's 10-1 loss to the White Sox.

While Cabrera's power has mostly evaporated this season, his .285 batting average and .350 on-base percentage are solid, and the veteran is also second in the American League with a .380 average with runners in scoring position. However, with the Tigers sitting at 45-108, Cabrera doesn't figure to play every day over the final nine games, and he could exit early like he did Friday when he does start.