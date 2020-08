Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Cleveland.

Cabrera plated two with a single in the third inning, then brought home another run in the fifth with a single. The veteran has been struggling, as he's batting just .188 with a .655 OPS after Sunday's two-hit performance, but he should continue to get regular at-bats as the Tigers' designated hitter.