Cabrera went 1-for-3 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Guardians.

Cabrera made the most of his lone hit, delivering a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games with the performance, during which he's hit .383 with nine RBI and three runs scored. Cabrera has maintained a .308/.347/.372 line across 274 plate appearances on the season.