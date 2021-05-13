Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
This was Cabrera's third two-hit effort across his past four games, but it's still been a struggle for the veteran this season, as he's batting just .160 even after the good performance Wednesday. Perhaps he can build on the recent good results, though fantasy managers should temper their expectations the rest of the way.
