Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with tight back
RotoWire Staff
Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Guardians with lower-back tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Eric Haase pinch-hit for Cabrera in the eighth inning. As long as Cabrera's injury doesn't turn out to be anything worse than tightness, he should be back in the lineup within a few days.
