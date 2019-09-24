Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expected back Wednesday

Cabrera (knee) is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera is out for a third straight game Tuesday, though he's set to take batting practice to test out the issue before hopefully returning to action Wednesday. There are no plans to shut the veteran slugger down. Cabrera is expected to see a specialist following the season, per McCosky, and while surgery doesn't appear to be an option, Cabrera expected to be given some sort of treatment plan.

