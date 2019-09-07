Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Extends hitting streak

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Cabrera extended his hitting streak to six games in the process, and in that stretch, he's batting .455 with four multi-hit efforts. The 36-year-old's power has waned, as he only has 10 home runs and a .399 slugging percentage this season, though he's still batting a solid .287.