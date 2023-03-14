Cabrera's participation for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic will be limited by the Tigers, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Rivera notes that the specific limitations are yet to be determined but could involve Cabrera being limited to just one plate appearance per game. Cabrera is 1-for-9 at the plate so far during WBC play.
