Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the Tigers' 6-4 win over the Reds on Saturday.

Michael Lorenzen left a changeup high in the strike zone on a 3-2 count and Cabrera put the ball in the left-field seats, just inside the foul pole. Cabrera was hitless Opening Day, though he did draw a walk. He's batting third as the everyday DH.