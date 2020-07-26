Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the Tigers' 6-4 win over the Reds on Saturday.
Michael Lorenzen left a changeup high in the strike zone on a 3-2 count and Cabrera put the ball in the left-field seats, just inside the foul pole. Cabrera was hitless Opening Day, though he did draw a walk. He's batting third as the everyday DH.
