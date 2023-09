Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

The 40-year-old Cabrera got the scoring started on his first-inning, run-scoring double and added RBI base hits in the fourth and sixth before miraculously legging out an infield single in the eighth. The first four-hit effort of Cabrera's final season brings his slash line to .257/.322/.349 with three home runs, 27 RBI and 17 runs across 81 games.