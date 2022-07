Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The Tigers are facing a quick turnaround for the series finale with Sunday's game beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET, so Cabrera will be granted a veteran's maintenance day. Harold Castro will check in as the designated hitter in place of Cabrera, who went 12-for-38 (.316 average) with two walks, three RBI and no runs while starting in each of Detroit's last 10 games.