Cabrera will sit Saturday against Boston.
Cabrera finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games, with Riley Greene again serving as the designated hitter. Cabrera's final MLB season hasn't seen him go out on a high note, as he's hitting .259/.332/.332 with just one home run.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Moves to bench Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Reaches milestone in win•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Tallies two hits, run in win•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Resting for day game•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records two hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets rest day Sunday•