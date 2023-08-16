Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Cabrera got the scoring started with a two-run shot against Minnesota starter Bailey Ober in the second inning. For Cabrera, it was just his second long ball of the year. His career low in a season is three, which came back in 2018 when he played in just 38 games due to injury. By comparison, Cabrera has now appeared in 70 games this year. The veteran may turn on a few more pitches the rest of the way, but his power is essentially gone at this point.