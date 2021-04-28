Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Cabrera got the scoring started with a solo home run off of Lucas Giolito in the first inning, giving the veteran two long balls this season. Cabrera is still batting just .171 and he recently missed some time due to a biceps strain, but he should still play most days for the Tigers as long as he stays healthy, which is no guarantee at this point in his career.
