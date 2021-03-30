Cabrera 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Cabrera has had a fairly quiet spring, as this was just his second home run and he's batting .225 with a .650 OPS. However, the most important thing is that the 37-year-old appears to be healthy heading into the regular season. Cabrera will likely be the Tigers' designated hitter most days, but new manager A.J. Hinch has said he's committed to playing the veteran at first base one or two times per week.