Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's loss to Kansas City.
Cabrera entered the contest hitting a paltry .091 (2-for-22), but he turned back the clock with a vintage two-homer performance Thursday. His first long ball put Detroit on the board in the first inning, and his second wrapped up the scoring in eighth. The veteran has only four hits on the season, but three of those have left the yard.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Flashes power in Cincinnati•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Wants to play the field•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Impresses manager in spring•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lighter than last year•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep in season finale•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Game 2•