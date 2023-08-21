Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Just as manager A.J. Hinch had suggested Sunday would be the case, Cabrera will take a seat for the series opener with the Cubs while Kerry Carpenter serves as Detroit's designated hitter. Cabrera has been serving as the Tigers' primary DH throughout August and likely won't be phased out of the lineup in the final stanza of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, though the promotion of outfield prospect Parker Meadows to the big leagues Monday could mean that the 40-year-old ends up moving into a short-side platoon role.