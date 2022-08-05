Cabrera will sit Friday against the Rays.
Reports from Thursday indicated that Cabrera would be limited to starting every other game for at least the next week while he manages lingering knee pain. The Tigers appear to be sticking to that plan so far. Cabrera's production has dipped this year, as his .268/.317/.332 line is good for a career-worst 85 wRC+, but he's due $32 million next season, so he has a strong incentive to hold off on retirement for one more year. Victor Reyes will be the designated hitter Friday.