Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits 10th home run

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Cabrera got the scoring started for Detroit with a first inning homer off of Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi. It was just the 10th home run of the season for the 36-year-old, who has hit only 29 long balls since the start of the 2017 season. However, the blast was a career milestone for Cabrera, as he moved into a tie with Stan Musial and Willie Stargell for 31st all time with 475 home runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories