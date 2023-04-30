Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Cabrera has a clearer path to playing time at designated hitter with Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) recently landing on the injured list, but it comes as little surprise that the 40-year-old will take a seat for Sunday's matinee after he started in the second leg of Saturday's doubleheader. Nick Maton will serve as the Tigers' DH in Cabrera' stead.