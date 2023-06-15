Cabrera went 3-for-8 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Cabrera had a vintage game in the first game Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a two-run bomb against Atlanta flamethrower Spencer Strider, his first of the season. Surprisingly, the 40-year-old also started the second game, walking and scoring once. It was a nice day at the plate, though Cabrera has just a .624 OPS this year and shouldn't be counted on for consistent production moving forward.