Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Cabrera entered the eighth inning with strikeouts in his first three at-bats of the contest, but he salvaged his afternoon with his first home run of the season. The veteran isn't driving the ball like he once did, though he did pop 15 long balls in 2021, which were the most he hit in a season since recording 16 home runs in 2017. Cabrera could approach that range this season if he stays healthy.
