Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
The home run was the first of the spring for the veteran, who likely will see his Grapefruit League playing time managed carefully the rest of the way as he ramps up for his 19th MLB season. Cabrera said during the offseason that 2023 would be his last season before he retires. The 39-year-old has managed to hit .250 or better each of the last five seasons, though his power has mostly evaporated, which has drastically cut into his fantasy appeal.
